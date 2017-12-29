WATCH: Idols runner-up Mthokozisi writes tribute song to Robbie Malinga

Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba was meant to record with Robbie Malinga before the music veteran's death on Christmas day‚ and has now released a tribute song to the late musician to honour him.

Mthokozisi wrote the song‚ Uzungakhali (Don't cry)‚ for his mentor this week and plans to release it to radio stations and on free online music services ahead of Robbie's memorial later today.

"It is a message to South Africa to not cry but to celebrate what Robbie has done for us and African music. Even though it is painful‚ he is telling South Africa that they must not be upset and he will try to comfort them and step into Robbie's shoes‚" Mthokozi's manager and friend Lwazi "Mlwazet" Mdladla told TshisaLIVE.

Lwazi said that Robbie had approached Mthokozisi to record a single due for release in February next year.