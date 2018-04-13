Mthokozisi rubbished the allegations‚ claiming the record company didn't support him duing the ordeal and would not speak to his representatives after he left his former management.

"After Idols we were supposed to sign a contract with them but they didn't contact me. During the allegations‚ I spoke for myself and with the help from KZN government. They never even phoned me to find out if it was true or not. They have not even checked up on me. It is not true that I am unapproachable. They just did not want to go through my publicist. I resigned from my former manager during the allegations. I lost 21 gigs because people were saying they could not get hold of her. All the gigs I get by myself now."

He said that he was releasing music as an independent artist now and would soon release a tell-all book about his life‚ accompanied by a 10- track album.

Gallo Records responded to the claims‚ saying they "tried to contact Mthokozisi several times to discuss where the relationship stands after the public accusations" but had not been able to reach him. They also wanted to know more about his plans for his upcoming album.

"We wanted to discuss his contract and the terms thereof as he was also advertising on social media regarding releasing a book and a free CD of material without the knowledge of his record label. We have not been introduced nor has Gallo been made aware of any new PR manager as it would have been great to officially meet to discuss the way forward after the successful release of his first single."

They claimed Mthokozisi was still under contract with them.

"By virtue of releasing a single with the record label‚ and as per his contract‚ Mthokozisi is still under contract to Gallo record company ‚ until if or when such time as he is officially released from his contract and recording obligations or doesn’t fulfil certain release commitments‚ options or extension periods. It’s all covered in his recording contract. Gallo is open and available to have these discussions with the artist and decide what is the best way forward for both parties”

Meanwhile‚ Mthokozisi has got a gig as a radio presenter on Vibe FM in KZN and is hoping to score a TV audition on shows like Uzalo pretty soon.

"I have a master plan. Besides radio‚ I have gone back to the church choir and have been recording music in my home studio. I have a book coming in the middle of the year. The book will blow people's minds because it will tell only the truth. I want people to see that I am a human being. I've been through so much in my life and I want them to accept who I am‚ a fighter."