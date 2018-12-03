Sbahle Mpisane released from hospital more than three months after horror crash
TV personality and fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane is finally home after being released from hospital more than three months after being involved in a horror crash in Durban.
Sbahle was rushed to hospital after being rescued by the Jaws of Life in the early hours of August 9.
Her boyfriend, Itumeleng Khune, posted a picture of Sbahle in a wheelchair and said it was a "day of celebration" as she was released from hospital.
The Mpisane family has been mum on her condition after a video of Sbahle was posted on social media.
In the video, which was posted by her brother, a visibly weak Sbahle thanked fans for their support.
But the video was removed after the family said trolls had commented on the video.
In the image posted by Itu, bandages can still be seen on Sbahle's arms.
Itu has been a rock to his gal during this period, often posting pictures of her and calling her his queen.