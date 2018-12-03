Sbahle Mpisane released from hospital more than three months after horror crash

TV personality and fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane is finally home after being released from hospital more than three months after being involved in a horror crash in Durban.

Sbahle was rushed to hospital after being rescued by the Jaws of Life in the early hours of August 9.

Her boyfriend, Itumeleng Khune, posted a picture of Sbahle in a wheelchair and said it was a "day of celebration" as she was released from hospital.