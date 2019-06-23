SNAPS | Inside Sbahle Mpisane’s EPIC birthday bash

Fitness coach Sbahle Mpisane is grateful for another year of life as she celebrated her 26th birthday this week.

Sbahle was involved in a horror car crash that left her in a coma and saw her spend three months in hospital. Paramedics had to use jaws of life to extricate her from the vehicle, which veered off the road and hit a pole, leaving Sbahle trapped inside.

The fitness fundi and TV star was discharged from hospital at the end of November last year and has been recovering since.

But she put aside the aches and pains for a night to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday evening. Taking to social media after the party, Sbahle said the celebration reminded her how grateful she was to be alive.

“I almost missed celebrating my birthday this year,” she says in a heart-warming Instagram post in which she thanks her friends and family for their continuous support.