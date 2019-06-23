SNAPS | Inside Sbahle Mpisane’s EPIC birthday bash
Fitness coach Sbahle Mpisane is grateful for another year of life as she celebrated her 26th birthday this week.
Sbahle was involved in a horror car crash that left her in a coma and saw her spend three months in hospital. Paramedics had to use jaws of life to extricate her from the vehicle, which veered off the road and hit a pole, leaving Sbahle trapped inside.
The fitness fundi and TV star was discharged from hospital at the end of November last year and has been recovering since.
But she put aside the aches and pains for a night to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday evening. Taking to social media after the party, Sbahle said the celebration reminded her how grateful she was to be alive.
“I almost missed celebrating my birthday this year,” she says in a heart-warming Instagram post in which she thanks her friends and family for their continuous support.
I almost missed celebrating my birthday this year but thanks to God as he never fails and my supportive family and friends ?????? my family did it again as they always do, surprised me with another cute birthday dinner at home. I’m thankful to my mum for her undivided support as always ❤️ . . thank you for all the birthday wishes yesterday, I love you guys for the constant appreciation? big ups to all my Gemini’s ✌? . . @andilempisane10 @tobeka_madiba_zuma @shaunstylist @handsomengubo @sposh001 @thulamkhize @zinhlemqadi1 @sly.391 @yolanda_sokhela @mr_mnyango @xolo_masiteng @terry.eligible @tha.simelane
The star celebrated her birthday in style as she shared snaps of flowers and pictures of her being surrounded by friends and family.
She also shared snaps of a pink and white birthday cake as well as the presents she received on her big day. She jokingly said on the snap that anyone else who wanted to give her a gift could send her an eWallet.
“Thank you for all the birthday wishes.. I love you guys for the constant appreciation” she wrote on her Instagram account to her over one million followers.