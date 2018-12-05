After spending more than three months in hospital recovering from a horror car crash that nearly claimed her life‚ Sbahle Mpisane has returned to public life and social media.

She signaled her return with a series of short posts on Instagram Live on Tuesday‚ to the excitement of fans who had long been praying for her recovery.

Sbahle's first post simply read: "I'm back"‚ while another thanked fans for their prayers and support.

She also promised to update fans on her recovery.

The fitness fundi was rushed to hospital after being rescued by the Jaws of Life in the early hours of August 9. Her father‚ Sbu Mpisane‚ pledged to find the person who nearly took his daughter's life in the accident.

She was discharged from hospital last Friday and her close friends were there to celebrate the milestone with her.

Sbahle's bae‚ Itumeleng Khune posted a picture of her in a wheelchair and called it a "day of celebration".