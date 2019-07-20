5 reasons conspiracy theorists STILL believe the moon landing was a hoax

1. Desperation for dominance during the Cold War

Some believe the US government was so hell-bent on winning the Cold War they pulled a fast one on everyone. The Soviet Union’s space programme was well on its way to a successful moon mission but the Americans couldn’t let that happen, so they faked a landing. Theorists even go as far as implicating filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, claiming he helped the US government create a space-like set using the impressive special effects employed in his 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Others think the US couldn’t afford to send astronauts into space, so they fabricated it, creating the effect of the weak gravity on the moon by attaching thin wires to the astronauts and filming them jumping. They say Nasa then slowed down the film to make it look as if they were floating. In an attempt to prove this theory, some have gone as far as constructing their own wiring systems, filming themselves using a slow-motion effect and putting their videos alongside the Nasa footage.

2. The US flag is moving but there is no wind in space

Conspiracy theorists claim the apparent movement of the flag planted on the moon is, well, a red flag as there is no air and no wind in outer space. However, Nasa says Aldrin was twisting the flagpole to get moon soil (one of the many souvenirs Apollo 11 came back with) and that’s why the flag appears to flap. The agency also said they engineered the flag to look like it was moving in a breeze because they knew a regular one would stand in space.