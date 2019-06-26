Here's how to get agricultural support as a young farmer

Farmers can reap great rewards with the Ilima/Letsema and the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (CASP).

The two programmes, run through the provincial agriculture and rural development departments offer small scale farmers support so they can improve their farming projects, livestock and plant farming production support.

The aim of programme is for the government to ensure that people are producing food in a bid to fight poverty and under-development as well as stirring up rural economic development through agricultural programmes.

Farmers who want to benefit from the programmes however have to go through several steps.

What are the products and services offered by Illima/Letsema?

The programme offers revitalisation of irrigation schemes, household gardens, school, community and public gardens, livestock purchasing and hectares planting mechanisation.

Who may apply?

Smallholder farmers

Land and agrarian reform beneficiaries

Farm workers

Small agribusinesses

Farmers on communal land

Women and youth.

How to apply?

Contact the CASP or Ilima/Letsema Coordinator in your province for further details.

What is the selection criteria for being part of the Ilima/Letsema programme?

You must be a South African citizen

Be from a historically disadvantaged group

Should be a black South African applicant (Indian, Coloured, and Chinese included)

Must be 18 years or older

Access to services (water, electricity etc.)

Applicants should indicate their educational levels, qualifications, experience in running the enterprises and skills levels of the different labour categories.

What are the required documents?

Identity Document

Proof of address

Proof of legal access to land

Proof of access to water rights where applicable.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.