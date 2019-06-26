Generations actress Busisiwe Xaba on exploitation and playing Palesa

Generations: The Legacy's Palesa is constantly getting a rough deal in life and struggles to make ends meet, something that actress Busisiwe Xaba says is reflected in the life of many South Africans.

Away from her role as Palesa on the hit SABC 1 soapie, Busisiwe is a youth pastor. She told SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE this week that it was this that helped her prepare for her role.

"There are a lot of difficulties that Palesa goes through, from constantly struggling in life to missing out on opportunities. You can see that she is always getting beaten down and it would be easy for her to give in. I have had those moments in my own life and I have seen it in the countless lives of others I meet."

She said the key was to believe in yourself and know your worth, even when others couldn't immediately see it.