Pearl Modiadie gets new TV gig, and a beau

Popular radio host Pearl Modiadie is on a journey of new beginnings.

This week she made her debut on e.tv's Rhythm City as Thando. Her character is expected to create a huge stir in Mampho's world.

"I'm pleased to be part of the cast of Rhythm City, joining a multitude of esteemed actors and actresses whose talent the country has embraced, celebrated and welcomed into their homes. Authenticity is the core of who I am and being part of a soapie that embodies a true South African narrative is truly an honour! I'm excited to bring Thando to life and hope the viewers enjoy being part of her journey," she said.

This is not Modiadie's first acting gig. She featured in Generations: the Legacy as DJ Jade.

Modiadie has also found love again after ending her past tumultuous romance.

Through a live Instagram feed last month she answered questions about being in an interracial relationship.

"We met through a mutual friend. His family is also really lovely. They all want what's best for us," said presenter of talk show Zaziwa.