Sophie Ndaba shakes off the Queen persona

Sophie Ndaba has been through many storms, both private and public, and she's still standing. Even her latest drama regarding financial difficulties won't get her down.

Perhaps even before she knew that she would be a household name, her Generations character name, Queen, was a good omen and now, more than 20 years later, she still reigns supreme.

In 2019, Sophie has re-introduced herself as a TV presenter and host on e.tv's Hashtags.

"Acting will always be my first and last love. But I went from being 'darling' and all those Queen-related mannerism and all of a sudden I was myself. People were finally introduced to me," she told Sowetan sister publication, TshisaLIVE.