Thando Thabethe defends Pearl Thusi from #OpenTheIndustry hate

Thando Thabethe has rushed to actress Pearl Thusi's defence after some Twitter users criticised her appointment as roast master for AKA's Comedy Central roast next month.

Pearl was earlier this week unveiled as the host of the show, making history in the process as the first female roast master in Africa.

And while the streets were filled with congratulatory messages, some questioned why producers kept using the same talent over and over again.

They asked why others were not given a chance to shine.