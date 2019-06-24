Bank zooms in on Matli Mohapeloa's house

Former Generations: The Legacy actor Matli Tebatso Mohapeloa is on the cusp of being tossed out of his house like a badly written script.

Sunday World can reveal that FNB has applied for a writ of execution at the Joburg High Court to attach his Wilgeheuwel townhouse in Roodepoort on the West Rand after he allegedly failed to keep up with his monthly bond payments.

According to court papers filed by the bank's lawyers Lowndes Dlamini Attorneys two weeks ago, Mohapeloa, who is cited as the defendant, was granted over R829,000 by the bank, who are cited as the applicants, to purchase a property at the plush residential complex in September 2016.

He was also loaned an additional amount of R166,000, which ballooned the principal debt to just under a million rand before interest.

Mohapeloa, who became famous for playing DJ Ngwazi on e.tv's Rhythm City, was expected to pay just over R9,500 per month over a 240- month period from January 1 2017.

However, the former Zabalaza and Greed & Desire Thespian allegedly defaulted on his payments for over three months and was just under R40,000 in arrears as of May 22 this year.

"The defendant failed to comply with terms and conditions of the agreement by failing to make monthly installments as contemplated.

"The arrears, as at May 22 2019, were at R39,940.22 (Thirty nine thousand nine hundred and forty rand and twenty two cents), which the defendant has failed to pay to the plaintiff," read the papers seen by Sunday World.