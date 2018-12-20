Reality TV star’s moving tribute to hubby

Self-proclaimed Queen of Dainfern and reality TV star Puleng Mash-Spies has penned down a touching tribute over the death of Fred Spies , her restaurateur husband of 10 years.

Mash- Spies is renowned for her controversial appearance on Come Dine With Me SA, where she made popular the catch-phrases “shut the front door”! and “what the fudge”!

She later had a stint on Divas of Jozi.

In her letter, Mash- Spies revealed that her husband died on December 1.

Sowetan has learned that Spies was hospitalised for almost three months after he had a stroke.

He was cremated a week later. The couple had two children.

“Everyone who knew my husband will tell you that he was the greatest, most humble man in the world. Fred was kind, loving and opened his heart to everyone he crossed paths with,” she wrote.

“Our time may have been cut short, but the happiness we shared together will last a lifetime.

“I will mourn the loss of my husband, my best friend, my gentle giant, my everything. But I will find comfort in the knowledge that he loved me till his last day on earth, and will continue to do so in heaven.

“I may have lost my soulmate, but I have gained a guardian angel who will look over me and our children.

“I will love and miss Fred until the day God calls me to be with him [in heaven],” she concluded.