Celebrities share their best New Year's Eve memories
To kick off the festive season, we asked some of Mzansi’s hottest DJs to share their best New Year's eve memories.
DJ PH
Two years’ ago I did the count down in a jet while going from gig to gig. It was like a scene from a movie — rock star stuff!
DJ Zinhle
My best New Year’s Eve memory goes all the way back to when I was a kid.My mom and dad were amazing at making sure we had the best Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The one year, one of my uncles brought a cassette back with him from Johannesburg. We played that song over and over again and all my cousins and siblings were there. The fireworks that my dad bought were also the highlight of the night.
Selby 'Selbeyonce' Mkhize
There are so many, especially from when I was a kid. It’s the only time when we were allowed to stay up all night; the neighbourhood gathering in the streets and having a big party; hugging and praying together. That for me tops it all. Not forgetting the fireworks at midnight.
Hellen Seabi
Definitely in 2004, when my entire family gathered at my grandmother’s house. We didn’t know it would be our last New Year’s Eve with her. She was the one person who made us unite from all corners of the country. The ambience,late-night stories, catching up with cousins,reflecting on the year, the food, and the warmth were priceless moments.
Ms Cosmo
My favourite New Year’s Eve was when I went to Cape Town after first year, with my girls. We booked a house and partied until the final countdown. Many memories were made and many forgotten. We had to find a way home because we had booked one-way flights to Cape Town, so caught a ride back with a friend.
This article first appeared in print in the Sowetan S Mag December 2018 edition.