Celebrities worst New Year's eve memories

I was booked to play in two cities:East London and Cape Town. Between the two promoters, they had chartered a six-seater, propeller jet for us so that we could make our gigs.But the charter had a technical issue and had to be grounded. So I never got to leave East London and go to Cape Town. By the time it was midnight,we were in a shuttle on our way to some random B&B and stuck in traffic. The road was closed because people were celebrating and we had to wait till 2am for it to open . It was just a horrible day at the office.