You need smart plan to win Summer Song title, says organiser

Would the real king of dance music please stand up?

Is it Malwedhe hit-maker King Monada or Banomoya house music maestro Prince Kaybee or Skeleton Move mastermind Master KG?

That was the polarising question that rocked Mzansi when the clock struck midnight and the ball dropped on New Year's Day.

After all, their honorary stage names all have royal and noble rankings, further making the million rand question difficult to answer.

The much-coveted SABC Summer Song 2018 added fuel to the fire by once again stirring controversy when it named Bolobedu dance maestro Master KG's sleeper hit Skeleton Move featuring Zanda Zakuza as their top pick.

It previously garnered controversy in 2016 when Mroza's Van Damme scooped top honours while many were certain that King Monada's Ska Bhora Moreki was a lock.

Since its inception in 2015, when Nathi Mankayi's Nomvula won, the Summer Song of the Year campaign sees SABC stations participating. The song that receives the most votes wins the big prize of cash and a car.

Campaign founder Owen Ndlovu reiterates that it does not matter how popular a song is or how big a star is, it's all about smart marketing to ensure that you get enough votes.