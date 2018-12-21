Kwesta crowned King of SA hip-hop

Entertainment

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 21 December 2018 - 12:39
Rapper Kwesta.
Local rapper Kwesta ended the year with a big bang on Wednesday night after he was crowned the king of the SA Hip-Hop Awards.

He scooped six awards, including Song of the Year, Best Video, and Best Collabo for his track Spirit with American rapper Wale.

Hustler of the Year, Best Digital Sales, and Most Valuable sealed his big win.

Last year, Kwesta won Song of the Year for his hit Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe with Thabsie.

"I just want to thank everyone that voted.

"I really appreciate everything that has been happening in my career," Kwesta told Sowetan yesterday.

"I owe it all to everyone that has been supporting Kwesta. I promise you this: I will never let you down."

Other big winners, included Nasty C, whose latest offering Strings & Bling was named Album of the Year.

He also won Best Male performer.

Stogie T was named Lyricist of the Year, while Honey & Pain won Mixtape of the Year.

Gemini Major won Producer of the Year, while DJ Speedsta scooped DJ of the Year.

Moozlie won Best Female - beating Tyrant, Fifi Cooper, Gigi Lamayne and Nelz.

The awards took place at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg.

Big names such as Kwesta, Moozlie, Zakwe, Kid X and Cassper Nyovest performed.

