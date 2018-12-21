Kwesta crowned King of SA hip-hop

Local rapper Kwesta ended the year with a big bang on Wednesday night after he was crowned the king of the SA Hip-Hop Awards.

He scooped six awards, including Song of the Year, Best Video, and Best Collabo for his track Spirit with American rapper Wale.

Hustler of the Year, Best Digital Sales, and Most Valuable sealed his big win.

Last year, Kwesta won Song of the Year for his hit Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe with Thabsie.

"I just want to thank everyone that voted.

"I really appreciate everything that has been happening in my career," Kwesta told Sowetan yesterday.