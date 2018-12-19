Kwaito star Mavusana dies on his 46th birthday

Kwaito star Mavusana of popular '90s group Oda Meeste has died.

Real name Vusimuzi Ngwenya, he was found dead by his musician brother Reason Ndlovu in his hotel room on his 46th birthday on Tuesday morning in Port Elizabeth.

The two had performed at a music concert the night before.

“He didn’t wake up in the morning. He wasn’t sick. He performed. He was on top of his game. We were sharing a room and he went back to the hotel to sleep. The girls came to sing happy birthday for him in the morning and we discovered he was no more,” Ndlovu said.

Born in Dube, Soweto, he is known for his hit song Summertime.

He leaves behind four children.

Stars such as Masechaba Ndlovu and DJ Sbu took to social media to pay tribute to him.