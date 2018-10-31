LISTEN | Prince Kaybee releases his tribute to HHP - it will touch your heart!

Prince Kaybee has released his song Tribute to HHP, and if it catches you on a bad day it may leave you in tears.

The song‚ which was originally supposed to feature HHP was released on Tuesday after the memorial service of the legendary motswakolista who died last week Wednesday in a suspected suicide.

The song is an instrumental song and feels almost incomplete without vocals. However‚ you can tell that Jabba would have had so much fun on the medium tempo dance tune.

It is because the song feels so incomplete that it could leave you in your feels because then you will remember that HHP would have totally rocked it.

And that signature guitar tune signals that Prince Kaybee had a hand in making the beat sound like a sad cry of loss.

Prince said he had made the beat and sent it HHP just after he had heard the Bosso hitmaker drop a freestyle to his house banger Club Controller beat and knew then that he was comfortable on a house beat.

"HHP has always been a personal favourite of mine. No one in hip-hop can do the things he did. I called him up and he had no problems with jumping on the track. I sent him the beat to jump on and he said he was working on it. We were planning for him to come down to Durban to record but he was always traveling."