Despite the family drama that has unfolded between HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi and the Tsambo family‚ hundreds of friends‚ family and fans have gathered at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in his hometown‚ Mahikeng to pay tribute to him.

The memorial service which is being hosted by the North West government is the second in the rapper's honour.

Just hours before the memorial got underway it emerged that Lerato had filed a court interdict against HHP's father‚ Robert Tsambo for allegedly excluding her from all funeral arrangements and has not allowed her to see HHP's body.

eNCA uploaded parts of the interdict on Twitter and reported that in it Lerato claimed that she was "robbed of" her rights as a customary wife.

"As Jabba's lawful customary wife‚ it is my right to make the necessary funeral arrangements for his burial and to play an integral part in all of the actions and proceedings in relation thereto.

"I have been deprived of this right. I have simply and without cause been prevented by the respondent from fulfilling my role as customary wife‚" the papers reportedly state.

The publication also reports that in the papers Lerato claimed HHP's depression was allegedly exacerbated by his addiction to cocaine and CAT.

The matter is set to be heard at the South Gauteng High Court on Friday.

HHP who died in a suspected suicide on October 24 was set to be laid to rest in Mahikeng on Saturday after a funeral.