Mahikeng gives HHP fond farewell
Mourners at the second memorial service of late rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo in Mahikeng yesterday spoke with heavy hearts about his death.
Tsambo was hailed as an icon, ambassador and an inspiration to young people.
North West MEC for arts and culture Ontlametse Mochwari said the news of Tsambo's death reverberated across the country and beyond.
She said people in Botswana also held their own memorial service on Wednesday to bid HHP farewell.
"Of course we must pride ourselves for unearthing and nurturing such a remarkable talent," Mochwari said.
She said Tsambo was already an international artist and had collaborated with international artists like American singer Amerie.
Mochwari said the music and arts industry has lost a role model, a real musician who represented the industry well, especially for the youth of the province who looked up to him as their role model and mentor.
The MEC said though HHP was no longer based in the province, he was constantly in touch with the music scene back home, even recording his music videos in his back yard.
She said HHP was one of the pioneers of the music that brought the province international fame with motswako.
"He made Setswana rap fashionable and opened doors for many artists from the province," she said.
The North West government has decided to accord HHP an official civic funeral.
Tsambo's aunt Busisiwe Sindane described HHP as "humble and always at peace".
"We believe that he is not dead, he is asleep," she said.
Tsambo's childhood friend Hope Mogorosi said they used to talk about depression together.
"[But] what he did not prepare me for was his death."
Premier Job Mokgoro's spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said despite the drama around the funeral the provincial government has plans to ensure tomorrow's burial goes well.
He said Mokgoro will be delivering the tribute on behalf of the government.
Ngesi said at 3pm today, traffic officers, emergency services personnel and firefighters will be taking HHP's body from the mortuary in Mahikeng in an official procession through the CBD until it reaches his home in Unit 5, Mmabatho.