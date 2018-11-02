Mahikeng gives HHP fond farewell

Mourners at the second memorial service of late rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo in Mahikeng yesterday spoke with heavy hearts about his death.

Tsambo was hailed as an icon, ambassador and an inspiration to young people.

North West MEC for arts and culture Ontlametse Mochwari said the news of Tsambo's death reverberated across the country and beyond.

She said people in Botswana also held their own memorial service on Wednesday to bid HHP farewell.