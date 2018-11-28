Lerato Khanye‚ HHP's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son‚ worked as a script writer for Generations: The Legacy

Khanye‚ who is rapper HHP's ex-girlfriend and the mother of their son‚ died in a Johannesburg hospital on Monday morning. This is after she fell ill about a week ago and died of natural causes.

The news comes just one month after HHP's death‚ leaving their son to deal with the blow of losing both his parents.

Khanye worked as a script writer at Generations: The Legacy where she helped conceptualise and develop storylines of the production.

"Lerato’s death and transition to the spirit world of the ancestors has left me emotionally devastated. Much loved by her colleagues‚ Lerato was imbued with a sharp magic intelligence. She was a central pillar of the Generations writing room‚" Mfundi told TshisaLIVE in a statement.