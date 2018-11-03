'Goodnight my son, goodnight' - A final letter from mother to son HHP

A letter written by 'HHP' Tsambo's mother was read out during the late rapper's funeral service at Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng this morning.

A letter to my son

Boy, I can’t hardly believe that it has been 10 days since you left us to start a new life that I have yet to see.

I’m scared to think that I may never be the person I used to be because a part of me seems to have died with you that day.

But being a strong believer that you are, I can feel your ever-loving hug and the whisper that says ‘God is with you mama’. You are not alone

Jabu, there was an incredible feeling of your joy when I saw you take your first breath and a terrible feeling of emptiness when I learned that you have taken your last breath.

But between those 2 breaths there are 38 good years which I’m truly and forever thankful to God for.

You started off being a son and ended up being a good friend and a confidante.

A lot of parents never get to enjoy that privilege, it is very true.

You taught me about love where there is hate, to smile where there is pain, giving where there was a need and to welcome while there was rejection and praising amidst criticism.

Although you are a giant in stature, underneath your left side beats a gentle and forgiving heart that harboured no grudges.

Thinking of your good deeds makes me to rest in the words of Psalm 116 verse 15

“Precious in the site of the Lord is the death of his saints”

A saint has bowed. Continue with the good work of a new heavenly home, I will always cherish the good moments we had together, the long midnight chats, the gifts you showered the whole family with and the excitement we shared whenever you released a song.

The Lord has called you to be at peace and to experience a rest that the physical cruel life did not offer.

We will cry and tears will dry but the memory of you will remain forever in our hearts.

Good night my son, from mama

Good night.