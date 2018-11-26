Double blow for HHP's son as he loses his mom Lerato Khanye

The son of the late rapper Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo‚ Leano has been dealt another tragic blow with the death of his mom Lerato Khanye, a month after losing his father.

Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana confirmed that Khanye died in the early hours of this morning at a Johannesburg hospital.

Ncana could not answer further questions, requesting that the Khanye family be given privacy during this period.

HHP died on October 24, after committing suicide at his house in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg. He was buried in Mafikeng in the North West on November 3.