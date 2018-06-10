Atlas preaches love via hip-hop
For decades, hip-hop culture and rap music has been used by artist to spit out a range of negative imagery, including violence and crime.
But, artists like Atlas are changing the narrative. His music spreads the message of love, oneness and hope.
Born and bred in Diepkloof, Soweto, 34 years ago, Atlas has a strong Christian background which influences his music.
The hip-hop star and songwriter is riding the crest of the wave with his 17-track debut album, The Frontier.
Atlas, whose real name is Mpho Sebokgoe, is also a youth motivational speaker and an author, among other things. He sees his music as a crusade to minister, challenge and provoke beliefs.
"My music does not only inspire but also help others to aspire for a better life. I use music to speak about social ills that affect the community. Right now, drugs, alcohol and crime are the thorny issues," he says. "My music is more than just entertainment; it's my ministry. I sing about my experiences, I believe I am the voice of this generation."
Atlas didn't feature anyone on his album because he didn't want people to take away his shine.
"It is my first album, I felt that my voice must be heard. Maybe I will feature others on my second album." He is signed under his own label Static Quo Inc.
His journey started in kwaito music, working with artists like Sbu of Amalawyer fame, DJ Sbu and Majamela Zuma, among others. He later moved to hip-hop and worked with the likes of Jub-Jub and Psyfo.
"I am happy with the end results [of the album]. I wanted to be sure about my style and bring something new to the industry."