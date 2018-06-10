Atlas preaches love via hip-hop

For decades, hip-hop culture and rap music has been used by artist to spit out a range of negative imagery, including violence and crime.

But, artists like Atlas are changing the narrative. His music spreads the message of love, oneness and hope.

Born and bred in Diepkloof, Soweto, 34 years ago, Atlas has a strong Christian background which influences his music.

The hip-hop star and songwriter is riding the crest of the wave with his 17-track debut album, The Frontier.

Atlas, whose real name is Mpho Sebokgoe, is also a youth motivational speaker and an author, among other things. He sees his music as a crusade to minister, challenge and provoke beliefs.

"My music does not only inspire but also help others to aspire for a better life. I use music to speak about social ills that affect the community. Right now, drugs, alcohol and crime are the thorny issues," he says. "My music is more than just entertainment; it's my ministry. I sing about my experiences, I believe I am the voice of this generation."