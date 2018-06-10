DJ Zinhle moves into new fields

After two doomed public love affairs, DJ Zinhle is currently single and loving it.

She struts into our office in a pair of equestrian-style knee-high boots when she arrives for her tête-à-tête with Time Out. She is rocking oversized Privé Revaux sunglasses - after all she has just been named ambassador for the international eyewear brand, joining actor Jamie Foxx. DJ Zinhle is in high spirits on rather a mild winter afternoon.

Over the past five years, the house music maestro has had much publicised relationships and even more public break-ups. First with baby daddy Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and then Brendon Naidoo. DJ Zinhle says the joy of being single is freedom to do whatever you like.

"I think we just put too much on having a relationship. It's worse for me because I'm that person that is never single," she says.

"Living on my own has kind of spoilt me. I can wake up and put flowers on my wall if I want. Wake up and play music loudly. I'm enjoying this time by myself. I feel like it's too stressful to be in a relationship."

DJ Zinhle adds that she has her hands full with her two-year-and-eight-month-old daughter, Kairo Forbes. She is successfully co-parenting with rapper AKA.

"Co-parenting is going well. Kiernan and I are at a good stage and space in our lives. He's very supportive and a good dad.

"We are different, he's stricter than I am and I think Kairo enjoys the dynamics. Good co-parenting comes from a good relationship and it's just about putting all your other differences aside and focusing on the child."