Skolopad faints due to 'exhaustion' at SAMAs

In a dramatic moment just before Shekhinah took to the stage at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs), Skolopad dressed in a black sheer number had to be carried out on a stretcher by paramedics after she collapsed.

Paramedics couldn't confirm the name of the woman (Skolopad) but said she was fine and suffering from exhaustion.

"She fainted, she is ok, it was just some weird exhaustion. But she is awake and still on my stretcher," he said before quickly rushing back to her side.

She was later taken to the hospital, although a source close to Sunday World reveals that she refused to leave insisting that she was fine and just wanted to be taken back to her hotel room to rest.