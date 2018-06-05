After seeing his name dominate headlines for over two decades‚ Jub Jub is doing the most to stay out of the limelight‚ including keeping his missus a secret.

Shortly after being released on parole‚ for his part in a car crash that left four children dead in 2010‚ the rapper revealed that he had tied the knot.

You probably have a better chance of bumping into the Guptas at your local spaza shop than ever seeing them together in public‚ but the musician said she was his world.

"In other relationships I was in‚ we were growing into life. This woman has stood the test of time. She was there before‚ she stood by me through my prison term‚ through the trials and tribulations. She never judged me‚ she never cursed me‚ she never looked at me in a different kind of way."

And while many of Mzansi's women would be more than happy to put up with the demands of fame‚ Jub Jub says that his missus is not one of them. She's all about that quiet life away from the cameras.

"She's not there for the fame‚ she's not there for the money‚ she's not there for anything‚ that's why y'all haven't seen her. One of the mistakes I made (in the past) was to bring my private life into the public eyes. She doesn't want the fame. She doesn't want the cameras‚ the pictures‚ none of that. She doesn't want to do interviews. She is out of the limelight‚" Jub Jub added.

One thing we do know about her is that she is the one we can thank for Jub Jub's post-prison swag.