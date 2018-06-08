Shane hogging the spotlight

"I don't think my sound is American, I think it is universal for people from all over the world because it is my truth and real."

This is how Shane Eagle touts his award-winning music. The artist, whose real name is Shane Hughes, walked away with the coveted best hip-hop award at last weekend's SA Music Awards (Samas), beating off stiff competition from established stars.

"Everybody that is honest and real can understand it, which is the biggest blessing right now," he says.

His debut album Yellow is a personal project tackling themes such as his views on religion, his father's battle with alcoholism, hopelessness, fears and his childhood, accompanied with a melodic softness. It's a story of a biracial young man who knows both suburban and hood life.