When Drake pushed back at a mere diss line in Pusha T's Infrared‚ the world didn't think he would come back with a blow that would change the current "hip-hop beef" standard and Trevor has hilariously pointed out why.

While Drake's Duppy Freestyle was a standard diss track with just enough punchlines‚ Pusha T pulled out all the stops with research that goes as deep Drake's teen years.

The Story of Adidon disses Drake with hardcore bars about everything and anything.

The song not only direct shots at Drake but at his mom‚ dad‚ ex girlfriends‚ producer and alleged "illegitimate son" with an ex-porn star that Drake is apparently hiding among many other real life things‚ in the most hurtful way.