Three things to know about Riky Rick's 'faceless' #SAMA24 look

While the rest of us "fashion average" folkes thought Riky Rick's outfit to the Samas was hilarious‚ his fellow high-end fashionistas have come out to applaud the stylish rapper for pushing boundaries

According to fashion gurus‚ what Riky pulled off places him in a league of his own and these three questions will help you understand why.

Who dressed Riky Rick?

Riky was dressed by renowned South African designer Chularp Suwannapha. The designer is proclaimed as the 'prince of prints' and has worked with people such as Cassper Nyovest before.

Churlap's work has received global recognition and has been shown on fashion ramps across the globe. Even Vogue had to recognise the man's work.