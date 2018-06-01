Lifestyle

Cassper's reaction of the 'rocks' situation at home will have you LOL'ing

By Chrizelda Kekana - 01 June 2018 - 13:33
Image: Facebook

Mzansi Twitter is a beast. An animal with its own mind and no matter how far away you are from SA‚ like Cassper Nyovest is right now‚ it will lure you in!

Cassper's rap rival AKA has climbed back into his "trigger-happy Twitter fingers" and has been causing a stir on the Twitter streets. The rapper whose latest album Touch My Blood will be launched on June 15‚ and it seems to be a tell-all about his split from former bae Bonang Matheba.

On Thursday‚ he fired some shots seemingly aimed at his ex Bonang and in one of his tweets claimed that he "found rocks tied up in a plastic bag in his bedroom".

Cassper‚ obviously wanted more information (like everybody else) took to Twitter to ask what the hell is going on... what are the rocks doing to broer.

Bonang and AKA previously pulled a stunt on fans‚ claiming to have broken up but later revealed it was a prank. TshisaLIVE has made attempts to get hold of both. Team Bonang has said they are not ready to comment as yet and attempts to get hold of AKA and his team have been unsuccessful.

To be honest‚ Cassper's reaction was the same as most people in Mzansi when they saw the tweets.

What exactly is Mega saying? Is he saying the rocks belong to B? Is he implying the rocks have powers? Are they spa rocks? Are they big or small?

Like there are so many questions and reactions. You know Mzansi always has a meme for all situations:

