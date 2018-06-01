Mzansi Twitter is a beast. An animal with its own mind and no matter how far away you are from SA‚ like Cassper Nyovest is right now‚ it will lure you in!

Cassper's rap rival AKA has climbed back into his "trigger-happy Twitter fingers" and has been causing a stir on the Twitter streets. The rapper whose latest album Touch My Blood will be launched on June 15‚ and it seems to be a tell-all about his split from former bae Bonang Matheba.

On Thursday‚ he fired some shots seemingly aimed at his ex Bonang and in one of his tweets claimed that he "found rocks tied up in a plastic bag in his bedroom".

Cassper‚ obviously wanted more information (like everybody else) took to Twitter to ask what the hell is going on... what are the rocks doing to broer.