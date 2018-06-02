Entertainment

Sun-El Musician, Joyous Celebration big winners at first night of Samas

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 02 June 2018 - 09:12

Akanamali hit-maker Sun-El Musician emerged as the big winner of the first night at the 24th South African Music Awards (Samas).

Although he was not present to accept his awards on the night, his hit single featuring musician Samthing Soweto scooped three awards including Best Collaboration.

Gospel group Joyous Celebration took home two awards for Best Selling DVD and Best Selling Album.

Afropop group Mafikizolo bagged Best Engineered Album, Nduduzo Makhathini won Best Jazz Album and newcomer Rouge won Music Video of the Year.

Hosted by comedian Mpho Popps, in Sun City, many musician snubbed the non-broadcast show. 

Zoe Modiga, Tribute Birdie Mboweni and Thabsie teamed up for an all-girl sublime performance. Chomee also delivered an electric dance performance with Tresor; while rapper Shane Eagle teamed up with Ntando for their performance.

