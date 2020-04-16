Knowledge with no action will lead to nothing - financial education guru

Manyike, who has a Bachelor of Administration majoring in industrial psychology and a postgraduate degree in BAdmin, made his first investment about 20 years ago when he bought a bachelor flat which he decided to occupy with two of his friends.

“I used the rent my friends paid me to pay the bond. That’s when I realised it’s easy to make money from property if you derive rental income.

“I sold the flat some years later and made a decent profit. I then bought a two-bedroom property for R200,000 and sold it 12 months later for about half a million. I went on to buy a three-bed apartment and two years later made about R150,000 profit from that property.”

Ironically, property has also been his worst investment.

“In 2007, I invested in a property investment scheme and made the mistake of not doing background checks on the developer, bond originator and property itself. My co-investors and I relied on the banks to do these checks. It turned out to be a nightmare and put me in serious debt.

“It took me years to recover from it, and I’m still dealing with it to some extent, but I learnt that before you invest, you need to do your homework. You can’t focus only on the potential profits. You must interrogate the scheme itself before you dive in.”

Manyike says the best money advice that he didn’t take was to save his pension when he moved jobs back in 2004.

“When I resigned, I was advised not to take my pension. I ignored it and used the money to buy a brand-new car, which depreciates in value.

“Years later I regretted that decision. I should have preserved my pension – it would have put me in a much stronger position in terms of my retirement provision.

“I’ve had to make plans to cover that gap and now I encourage others not to make the same mistake I made.

“Many South Africans are at risk of retiring into poverty because they never saved enough while they were working.”

The son of working-class parents, Manyike says he was never taught how to save.