Where value for money is concerned, the CX-60 makes a compelling argument, especially now that it finally packs a powerplant complementing its intention to be considered an upmarket product.
Yes, the biggest talking point of the Takumi-grade model is the six-cylinder, turbocharged diesel unit under its lengthy hood.
Mild hybrid assistance credits 12.4kW/153Nm to the mix, making for a 187kW/550Nm total output. It feels rather stout, delivering a hearty surge of acceleration, combined with characterful acoustics. The said 0-100km/h sprint time is a respectable 7.3 seconds.
Going back to those acoustics for a second. While internal combustion engine apologists may deem characterful to be an apt term, some connoisseurs of oil burners may feel the 3.3-litre's tone is on the gruff side, particularly vs diesel found in German contenders.
That may be somewhat valid, but it sure beats the pained drone emitted from the normally aspirated 2.5-litre alternative, which certainly struggled to propel the heavyset CX-60 with conviction.
Economy from the 3.3-litre is fair, if not spectacular. They claim a low 4.9l/100km but our average over mixed conditions settled at 7.6l/100km.
With a grippy all-wheel drive system and the sharp-witted, eight-speed automatic transmission on duty, the power-train encourages a point-and-squirt approach, mashing the throttle for expedient overtaking, enjoying the steady wave of torque.
In-line six-cylinder is the motor this SUV has been crying out for
REVIEW | Brawny 3.3-litre diesel transforms Mazda's CX-60
Image: Supplied
Over the past few years, several model nameplates and genres have crossed the R1m threshold for the first time.
In 2018 the Mercedes-Benz X-Class in top-grade X350d guise became the first ever double-cab to cost a cool million. In recent times, models like the Volkswagen Golf R and Honda CR-V had the honour of breaking that crucial price point. The new CX-60 in 3.3 Takumi form is the first Mazda to be priced north of a million bucks in Mzansi.
It costs R1,074,400 which is inclusive of a five-year warranty and service plan, with no restriction on mileage. Now, we need to understand that while R1m is still a lot of money in anyone’s books, this price barrier does not represent what it used to, say, a decade ago.
Back then, cars like the full-sized Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz S-Class were contenders in the early millions. Today, the base pricing of those models has doubled – and then some. Chalk it down to inflation. Nowadays, the million-plus club includes cars that were once regarded as mainstream – think premium sedans like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, a host of sport-utility vehicles, double-cabs, even performance hatchbacks.
In the ambit of the Mazda CX-60, similar money gets you into large sport-utility vehicles like the Hyundai Santa Fe or Kia Sorento. But you could also have slightly smaller options from German premium marques, such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
It is a sizeable vehicle, with a length of 4,745mm, a height of 1,686mm and a width of 2,134mm. But fairly sharp reflexes and a weighted but direct steering system too well to veil those large dimensions and 1,935kg mass.
On the inside, the Takumi feels like a well-crafted product, worthy of a premium label.
Leather upholstery is complemented by leather-lined fascia surfaces, elegant metallic fixtures and a contemporary, flowing design.
Though the specification is generous, with everything from a 12-speaker Bose sound system to the comprehensive MZD Connect interface, there was one big omission. The lack of heated seats was noticeable – though they did have a ventilation function, which you might be happy about in summer.
At 477l the boot space is average with rear seats in place, opening up to a whopping 1,726l when folded down.
Visually, there is no denying that the big Mazda is a beguiling creature. Especially in a striking shade like the signature Soul Red crystal metallic hue, accentuating its curves, strategic creases and taut proportions. For a regular family chariot, it manages to turn heads.
Image: Supplied
When we first tested the CX-60 last year, our biggest issue the 2.5-litre petrol engine.
Now that this has been remedied with the gutsy in-line, six-cylinder diesel, the product has a serious trump card and is much easier to recommend.
