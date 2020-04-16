Government wants to 'avoid a rush of people' when lockdown is lifted

Additions to the list of essential services as of Thursday include plumbers and electricians, hardware stores, vehicle repair centres for essentials services and ICT centres, which provide services to institutions and entities.

Patel said the government wants to avoid “a rush of people heading back to work after the lockdown”, and it was being guided by health and economic professionals on the right course of action.

“There are a range of activities which should be gradually introduced in the period ahead, based on health, security and economic considerations. It is not yet possible to indicate where we are yet on the process but a review is under way. We are looking at a risk adjusted approach to the period ahead where lockdown is enforced depending on those considerations,” he said.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) will be reissuing revised certificates to companies which had previously applied for the rights to operate during the lockdown and will indicate the status of those applications.

Patel emphasised the need for responsible authorities in companies who signed off on permits for workers to make their contact details clear on the permits so that law enforcement was able to get hold of them for verification of permits.