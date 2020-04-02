How to Covid-19-proof your finances when self-employed

At Standard Bank the relief is automatic for those earning R7,500 or less a month. There are also options for those who have small businesses and students with loans.

In most cases, the interest and the repayments you were supposed to make will be added to your loan and the term of your loan extended.

This means you will end up paying more in interest, but it may be worth it if it keeps essential expenses paid and helps you not to incur further debt or default on other payments.

If you take up the repayment holiday it should be a last resort after you have cut all expenses to the bone and only use it for as long as you need it. If you can pay something towards your loan, do so.

Nedbank is also offering customers with investments the option of withdrawing from them without penalties, even in fixed-term savings vehicles. The bank said it will waive the penalty fee for up to the value of R200,000 for consumers who need their money early due to cash-flow challenges experienced during this period.

Raiding your savings in crisis times like these is a good idea if your savings were meant for emergencies. But raiding goal-based savings, for example for the education of your children or your retirement, should only be a last resort, and if your only other option is to incur more expensive debt. Borrowing from your savings will rob you of compound interest, but could spare you paying compound interest if you borrow.

If you have money invested and it has suffered a loss in value, try to hold on to your investment as it will need time - possibly a long time - to recover. Sikosana says although it is normal for investors to panic sell during a crisis, it's not a good idea. "You will realise capital losses and forego the opportunity to participate in the market recovery."

When it comes to insurance premiums, Peter Nkhuna, senior assistant ombudsman at the ombudsman for short-term insurance, says it is unlikely there will be a blanket payment holiday.

Most insurers allow a 15-day grace period to pay outstanding premiums. However, if you are in financial distress speak to your service provider about how not to lose your cover or consider downgrading it.