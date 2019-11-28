How bank executive learnt the hard way about budgeting

Talk about money was taboo in her household and despite the lack of any formal money management skills, her mother practically budgeted her into university.

Thandi Ngwane, head of investments at Standard Bank, says she had to learn early in her life to overcome financial constraints, a valuable money lesson that would help her understand the value of budgeting your way into leading a successful life.

Speaking to Money in our Money Habits series, Ngwane says her first money lesson came after losing her father at an early age. “Money was never spoken of in my family. Being raised by a single mom after my father passed on, we knew money was scarce, but it was seldom spoken about,” she recalls.

She says in hindsight, although her mother did not have any formal knowledge of money management and budgeting, she practiced those habits - perhaps out of necessity - and valued the importance of saving for the future. This discipline enabled Ngwane to attend university.

Ngwane grew up in Glenwood, Durban where she attended Carmel College from primary school through to matric. She obtained a Bachelor of Social Science, majoring in political science and legal studies, from the University of Natal before obtaining a postgraduate qualification at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

After qualifying as an attorney, Ngwane joined a legal practice for a short while before moving over to Allan Gray as a legal adviser in 2008.