Bus company dismisses traveller's 'late' complaint

A traveller is livid after Intercape bus company refused to entertain his complaint because he reported it more than seven days afterward.
The company has told Kalagobe Gaaje of Welkom, Free State, that it would not listen to his refund plea because he had reported the complaint two weeks after a bus allegedly left him behind at a station even though he was on time for boarding.
The incident happened on April 29 at a bus station in Welkom and Gaaje, 50, was due to travel to Durban where he works for an NGO as a TB support officer.
According to his ticket, the bus was meant to leave the station at 8.45pm but when he arrived there at 8.40pm he was told the bus had already left.
“The assistant at the Intercape Welkom office said the bus left long ago and what pains me is that they didn't even call to ask where I was because I wasn't aware the bus would depart earlier,” said Gaaje.
He had forfeited his R480 ticket and had to buy another ticket the following day and it cost him R750.
“I had to buy it because I had already missed a day at work and I didn't want to get into trouble with my manager,” said Gaaje.
He lodged a complaint with the bus company two weeks later and was told that his gripe would not be entertained as it fell outside the seven-day prescription period.
Sibabalo Nkumanda, the bus company's agent who was dealing with Gaaje's complaint wrote back to him and said he couldn't assist him.
“I hereby acknowledge receipt of your email. As per our terms and conditions, it is the passenger’s responsibility to notify us within seven days of their departure regarding a complaint.” He wrote and referred Gaaje to their terms and conditions which state: “Concerning our terms and conditions: Intercape will not consider any complaints raised more than seven days after the incident.”
Gaaje said the company's response has left a bad taste in his mouth.
“I'm aggrieved because I always used Intercape for my travels and I didn't know that I should lodge a complaint within such a short time. I'm disappointed in them,” said Gaaje.
Sowetan initially contacted the bus company and Nkumanda for comment via email on June 7 but they never responded. We followed up with a call to Nkumanda and he promised that he would respond but he did not. Again Sowetan contacted them on Friday and still no response was sent to us.
Bus company dismisses traveller's 'late' complaint
'It fell outside seven-day prescription period'
Image: SUPPLIED
A traveller is livid after Intercape bus company refused to entertain his complaint because he reported it more than seven days afterward.
The company has told Kalagobe Gaaje of Welkom, Free State, that it would not listen to his refund plea because he had reported the complaint two weeks after a bus allegedly left him behind at a station even though he was on time for boarding.
The incident happened on April 29 at a bus station in Welkom and Gaaje, 50, was due to travel to Durban where he works for an NGO as a TB support officer.
According to his ticket, the bus was meant to leave the station at 8.45pm but when he arrived there at 8.40pm he was told the bus had already left.
“The assistant at the Intercape Welkom office said the bus left long ago and what pains me is that they didn't even call to ask where I was because I wasn't aware the bus would depart earlier,” said Gaaje.
He had forfeited his R480 ticket and had to buy another ticket the following day and it cost him R750.
“I had to buy it because I had already missed a day at work and I didn't want to get into trouble with my manager,” said Gaaje.
He lodged a complaint with the bus company two weeks later and was told that his gripe would not be entertained as it fell outside the seven-day prescription period.
Sibabalo Nkumanda, the bus company's agent who was dealing with Gaaje's complaint wrote back to him and said he couldn't assist him.
“I hereby acknowledge receipt of your email. As per our terms and conditions, it is the passenger’s responsibility to notify us within seven days of their departure regarding a complaint.” He wrote and referred Gaaje to their terms and conditions which state: “Concerning our terms and conditions: Intercape will not consider any complaints raised more than seven days after the incident.”
Gaaje said the company's response has left a bad taste in his mouth.
“I'm aggrieved because I always used Intercape for my travels and I didn't know that I should lodge a complaint within such a short time. I'm disappointed in them,” said Gaaje.
Sowetan initially contacted the bus company and Nkumanda for comment via email on June 7 but they never responded. We followed up with a call to Nkumanda and he promised that he would respond but he did not. Again Sowetan contacted them on Friday and still no response was sent to us.
How and why your personal loans get approved or rejected
Workers warned against impulsive spending of early pension payout
Blame game as car breaks down after service
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos