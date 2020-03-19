Is it a good idea to set up different savings pockets?

Having multiple savings accounts may seem like an unnecessary duplication of costs, but financial experts say if you have concurrent savings goals like home renovations, buying a new car or a holiday, having several savings channels may be a good idea.

“We always have multiple goals but most times a single income, so it’s a matter of affordability,” Mduduzi Luthuli, investment manager at Luthuli Capital, says.

Having multiple savings accounts makes it easier for you to track the progress of your individual goals, improves your motivation to save and reduces your chances of misspending money, Luthuli says.

Opening numerous savings accounts doesn’t hurt your credit score like applying for a lot of credit at once does, Luthuli says.

Nicolette Mashile, a financial coach at Financial Fitness Gym, says if you choose savings accounts that don’t attract monthly fees or have minimum balance requirements, opening multiple accounts shouldn’t cost you much. But you must do your homework first.

“Generally, what most of the banks have done is take away fees and charges, but you want to have ease of money flowing from one account to another. So, the bank account itself might not have fees but if you are moving money from a Capitec account to an FNB you might get charged that transaction fee,” Mashile says.

FNB offers you a savings account that is free from monthly account charges, and although there is no card linked to the account, you can transfer funds to a cheque account which has a card linked to it to withdraw funds at no fee.

“Further to this we have notice products, that is the 32-day notice and fixed deposit products, that carry no monthly charges, as well as a tax-free cash deposit option,” Himal Parbhoo, the CEO of FNB Cash Investments, says.