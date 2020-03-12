Plan for crisis, don’t wait for it to happen - sage advice from bank executive

When you’re the head of cash investments at a major bank, you had better practice what you preach. For Himal Parbhoo, the chief executive of cash investments at First National Bank, this hasn’t been difficult, thanks to parents who modelled good financial stewardship and invested in his education.

As part of the Money Habits series, Parbhoo opened up to us about an upbringing that has shaped his relationship with money and set him up to succeed.

Born to a doctor and home executive, he’s the youngest of three sons and was raised in a tight-knit family. Parbhoo grew up in Nigel, a small gold mining town on the East Rand, where he lived next door to his cousins.

“My mom taught me the principles of saving. She might not have spoken about it, but she modelled it. She managed the household very efficiently. Finances were tight. We didn’t just spend. It was an event to eat out and buy clothes.

“I was taught the value of making the best use of what you have. My mom would say, ‘We don’t waste food’ and that taught me about not wasting. I don’t waste money.”

After school Parbhoo obtained an honours degree in actuarial science from the University of Pretoria and after a brief stint at Liberty, he joined FNB.

He’s been with the bank for 14 years, having held down various positions from the head of credit and analytics – managing the credit risk linked to consumer transactional accounts, namely overdrafts, revolving loans, and temporary loans – to being part of the treasury team, where he gleaned a better understanding of how the bank raises money from deposit-taking products.

He says as soon as his position with FNB became permanent in 2006, he set up his first debit order into a unit trust. “It was into the Allan Gray Equity Fund, which I still invest in. I’m also invested in the Allan Gray Balanced Fund, the Coronation Equity Fund and in Satrix ETFs.”