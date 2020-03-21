Now is not the time to exit your portfolio, investors told as Covid-19 wreaks market havoc

Campher says in a media release that the pain felt by many investors who have seen the value of their investments decline in recent weeks is likely to be compounded by the emotional stress presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, emotional reactions rarely lead to prudent investment decisions. “Just as Wall Street halts trading for 15 minutes to force traders to catch their breath and consider their investment decisions, when indices drop by more than 7%, individual investors should reflect on the situation before taking decisions,” Campher says.

Any decisions at this time should preferably be made with the help of a qualified financial adviser, he says.

“The market volatility has been extreme and the roller-coaster ride may continue for some time, but if you switch out of your unit trust portfolios now, you effectively materialise what have been paper losses thus far,” he says.

In a newsletter to investors, Satrix says that more money is lost by investors switching out of funds than by the markets themselves when prices fall. “This is because more often than not investors sell out of a fund at the wrong time and then miss out on the subsequent recovery in prices. The most important aspect of investing is sticking to your own long-term financial plan and to keep on investing.”

After the storm, the high

While volatility is part and parcel of investing in unit trust portfolios that hold shares, Campher says you must remember that financial markets have historically not only recovered their losses after every crash, but have also reached new highs. The 2008 financial crisis presents some good lessons for investors who are considering switching out of their unit trust portfolios into cash, he says.

“In reaction to global market turmoil caused by the financial crisis late in 2008, individual investors switched out of unit trusts with high exposure to equities (shares) and parked the bulk of their money in money-market portfolios. While institutional investors moved back into equities during the second quarter of 2009, many individual investors remained in money-market portfolios.”

Campher says as a result, most individual investors did not participate in the 37.5% growth achieved by the FTSE/JSE All Share index (Alsi) from its lows in early March 2009 to the end of September 2009. “Not only did these investors lock in their losses when they switched out of unit trust portfolios with equity exposure in the panic that ensued in the last quarter of 2008, but they also missed out on the recovery and the additional growth.”

On May 22 2008, the Alsi reached a new record high of 33,232.00 points. By March 3 2009, it had fallen to 18,120.69 points as a result of investor panic, fueled by the financial crisis. Campher says investors who stayed in the market saw the Alsi climb back to 24,910.85 points by the end of September 2009, regaining 37.5% of its value.

By January 17 2012, just more than two years later, the Alsi had surpassed its previous record high of 33,232.00 to close at 33,424.73.

Getting it right

Gradidge Mahura’s Gouws says there is lots of research proving how investors get it wrong when they try to move out of a falling market and back in later.

Vanguard, one of the world’s largest asset managers, concluded from its research that even moving out of the market for a few days reduces your probability of being able to earn a return better than a benchmark that tracks the market to below 50%. Your chances reduce rapidly from there the more days you are out the market.

Gouws says investors should adhere to the following principles in times such as these: