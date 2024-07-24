REVIEW | Updated Land Rover Discovery Sport is pleasant but pricey

Overall, it marked a notable improvement versus the original 2015 iteration.
Baby of line-up has left-field appeal
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The birth of the Freelander gave Land Rover a boost towards the end of the 1990s and into a new millennium.
At that point the compact sport-utility vehicle genre was something of a novelty. The baby Landy pandered to a soft-roader crowd whose requirements might not have been as intensive, as someone eyeing a Discovery, Defender or full-cream Range Rover, the trio which comprised the extent of things during that period.
You could have considered it as the British alternative to what the Toyota RAV4 embodied then. It was relatively dainty in size, with an urban warrior slant and trendy personality. The five-door guise offered practicality while the three-door had a more youthful flavour, replete with its removable rear top.
Like with all product evolutions, the Freelander grew up, getting larger in dimensions, more sophisticated under the skin and plusher inside. It had a good run but the nameplate was retired around 2015, succeeded by a fresh entry into the Land Rover brand: the Discovery Sport.
Its job was to retain the same ethos, but this time, reinvented with a persona and handle capitalising on the name of the larger Discovery. At launch it appeared to be a strange association that some might have argued diluted the cachet of Discovery.
But the Sport is quarter-to celebrating a decade of existence and has seemingly proven itself in the Land Rover environment.
In 2019 it was treated to a significant upgrade, with revised styling, as well as the adoption of an enhanced platform, which it shares with the Range Rover Evoque and E-Pace from sister brand Jaguar.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Overall, it marked a notable improvement versus the original 2015 iteration.
This 2019 model was recently treated to a more subtler life-cycle refresh and we got our hands on a unit for a three-day test.
Nothing has changed in terms of overall shape, not that there was anything wrong before. The silhouette exudes a decidedly urban flavour, with a smattering of that outdoorsy character you want from a Land Rover. No denying its status as a member of the family.
There are new alloy wheel options, a wider selection of colours and extremely minor aesthetic tweaks, such as new bumper details and the prospect of contrasting accents. Inside, the fascia boasts a simplified centre console, with more room for stowage. A less cumbersome shifter has also been deployed.
Buyers with a vegan leaning can choose a new non-leather upholstery alternative dubbed Luxtec, complemented by a faux suede pairing, made from recycled polyester.
This Discovery Sport experience was my first since the initial 2015 release, so the changes were quite apparent. It certainly has a more premium constitution in line with what the brand has tried to foster.
While the first Discovery Sport, especially in base trim, had a pared-down and barren atmosphere, this new one offers a more cosseting cabin with nicer materials.
The driving position is textbook Land Rover, allowing front occupants to feel that perched-up sensation, with chunky door sills on which to rest elbows.
You can have an 11.4-inch curved glass infotainment system. The Pivi Pro setup is something we have praised in various Jaguar Land Rover products, with its high-resolution display and easy-to-use menus. The instrument cluster is also entirely digitised.
Some also prefer the perks of diesel power, which, you might be pleased to know, remains alive here.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
One of the options the hood is the familiar Ingenium diesel unit, displacing 2.0-litres, delivering 147kW/430Nm. You may recall that with the original Discovery Sport, the engines were sourced from Ford. The Ingenium family was developed afresh by Jaguar Land Rover. It is a smooth, tractable unit with respectable shove, aided by a nine-speed automatic.
With its tractable, punchy nature and good economy, this is a derivative we are still able to recommend after positive past experiences.
A petrol-powered plug-in hybrid is your other option, which we tested. In tandem, its 1.5-litre engine and electric motor delivers 227kW/540Nm. It can drive on electric power alone for up to 61km. This derivative makes use of an eight-speed automatic.
We were surprised by the grunt offered by the three-cylinder, turbocharged motor. But when the battery is depleted, the effect on fuel consumption is significant. Land Rover claims a low 1.7l/100km in ideal conditions. But on the open road, once that battery is empty, the vehicle returns figures around the 9l/100km.
Still, in fairness, the buyer considering this technology would have made the behavioural adjustments in order to see benefits in day-to-day use, being diligent with plugging it in either at home or at one of the many charging stations in the country.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
With a ground clearance of 212mm and all-wheel drive, the Sport is easily up to the task where dirt roads and gravel tracks are on the agenda. Being a Land Rover, it boasts various off-road driving modes. We made use of the mud and ruts option during our test, through Western Cape farming areas after torrential rains. No news to report here as we did not get stuck, or even close to a sticky situation.
So the Discovery Sport remains a pleasant option, with a distinctive aesthetic charm, accomplished road manners and an appealing cabin.
But where it is likely to lose the attention of most customers, is from a pricing perspective.
With a base price of R1,305,400 (D200 Dynamic SE); it is considerably more expensive than the equivalent German options.
The P300e Dynamic SE (plug-in hybrid) comes in at a whopping R1,718,300 – you could even have the proper full-sized Discovery in P360 S guise for similar cash (R1,798,600).
