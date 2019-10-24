Muvhango Lukhaimane sees no need to showcase her hard-won success

Growing up in a family of five girls taught Muvhango Lukhaimane the importance of working as a team to grow wealth, but also to make independent self-sustainable decisions.

Speaking to Sowetan Money in our Money Habits series, the Pension Fund Adjudicator takes us back to her childhood in Polokwane, Limpopo. The second of five girls, she says her first money lesson came from her parents who are both academics.

“We had a relatively large garden where my sisters and I grew vegetables. We all shared the responsibility for housework, our father would wake us up early in the morning to tend to both the house work and garden. We never got paid for it,’’ she remembers.

A few years later, she started working for money at her father’s butchery, a business that he operated on the side during her high school years.

She says her family life taught her to save for a rainy day and remain resilient even when something does not pay off immediately.

In Grade 11, Lukhaimane fell pregnant and was forced to temporarily drop out of school. However, backed by a supportive family who wanted her to reach her personal goals, she went back to school the following year, completing high school with a matric exemption.

“I had no plan for university and aside from working at the butchery, had no real source of income. The only option I had at the time was to go to the University of Venda where my father was a professor. I had to choose between social work or law, I chose law,” she says.