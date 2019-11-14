Ashburton CFO had to stretch resources on way to the top

Understanding that money is a useful but finite asset that requires considered decision-making has been one of Nkareng Mpobane, chief investment officer at Ashburton Investments, biggest money lessons.

Speaking to Sowetan Money in our Money Habits series, Mpobane recalls how she had to miss school once and had to skip a year at university because there wasn’t enough money, but for her a strong family support structure outweighs everything.

Taking us back to her early years, Mpobane says as the youngest of three children, she spent the first decade of her life in the highlands of Lesotho and Maseru in "the luxury of warm loving family”. She explains that her parents, both academics, were fortunate to be exposed to career opportunities not available to other black people at the time, but that did not mean things were always easy.

Her parents divorced when she was still young, and for the next 10 years she and her family lived in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape with her mother’s family. It was here where she learned the most valuable money lessons from her extended family.

“We faced some pretty challenging hurdles financially and my mom leaned on her sibling a lot after the divorce. This taught me the importance of a strong support structure, even if it’s not your immediate family.”

Mpobane recalls how the family structure helped each other stretch limited resources and make money go further by prioritising for the next goal.

“I remember not going to school one Thursday morning because there was only enough transport money for two of us. My brother and sister were older, so they went to school. Looking back, I see now they were the priority at the time.”

Mbopane attended Queenstown Girls’ High School before heading to Wits University to obtain a BCom Economics, a task she found to be no less daunting than growing up. She was unable to register for her second year due to outstanding fees and had to enter the job market to make ends meet.