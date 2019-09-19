Robert Gwerengwe: Swiping your credit card doesn't buy you financial freedom

“‘I started helping my mom sell goods over weekends and school holidays to earn pocket money. Soon I started to sell my own stock at school. So I guess I’ve always known from a young age that I would have to put in extra work to get what I want,” he tells Money.

The diverging personalities of his parents taught him many lessons, including discipline and the art of balance, he says. “My father was the ‘steady eddy’, strict and disciplined when it came to sticking to the budget. My mother, on the other hand, was far more spontaneous, believing life is to be enjoyed and the money to make it happen would come,” he relates fondly.

From them he learnt to be disciplined, patient, sticking to your budget and also to spoil yourself for your hard work once in a while.

After completing his high school studies in Zimbabwe, Gwerengwe relocated to South Africa to complete his tertiary education. He acquired his BCom in Information Systems and Accounting at Rhodes University before doing a postgraduate degree at the University of Cape Town.

As a broke student surrounded by more well-off peers, he learnt to work hard for what you want. “I did feel envious sometimes because I couldn’t afford most of the things that some of my friends could. But I understood where I came from and where I wanted to go, so I worked several jobs including tutoring and bar-tending to sustain myself.”

But his biggest, and most regretted lesson came early on in his career when he just started working as a sales adviser for DirectAxis, the personal loans business in the FirstRand Group.

“I took out a credit card, which I, without a doubt, mismanaged. I was swiping for just about anything. The worst part is that I couldn’t even really point out anything tangible I did with it – no life experiences or assets gained from using the credit card,” Gwerengwe says.

As CEO of DirectAxis he is determined to help young people avoid making the same mistakes he did. He says one of the companies key initiatives is rolling out its financial wellness tool, Pulse, which gives you access to free credit scores and guidance on ways to improve your financial standing.