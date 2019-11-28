UK lottery winner kills sons and himself after wife finds he 'spent money on prostitutes'

A lottery winner in the UK allegedly stabbed his wife after she found out he spent the money on prostitutes, before killing himself and their two sons.

According to the UK Metro, 43-year-old David Stokes was found with a knife in his chest at his home after barricading himself inside the house with his family.

His sons Adam, 11, and Matthew, 5, were also found dead, although a postmortem failed to shed light on how they were killed.

They were found together in a bed, holding hands. A forensic pathologist suggested they had been strangled, the publication reported.