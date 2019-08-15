Olano Makhubela: Reaping big rewards from small sacrifices

Some investment setbacks and living through a period of rapidly rising interest rates while paying off a home loan and car are money lessons that guide the thinking of the financial regulator’s head of retirement savings.

Despite these life learnings, this former Treasury official stayed the savings course by cutting back and putting away however little he could afford at any given time. Now he knows first hand how savings can help you and wishes everyone appreciated the power of having something - no matter how small - set aside for a rainy day.

Talking to Money in our first instalment in a series profiling key roleplayers in the financial services industry on their money habits, Olano Makhubela, divisional executive of retirement funds at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), says he believes saving is imperative for a good quality of life.

His parents sowed and nurtured the seeds for their approach to money, he says thinking back to his and his sister’s upbringing in Soshanguve, one of the country’s most ethnically diverse townships, about 30 kilometres from Pretoria, during a time when a series of demonstrations and protests led by black children shook the nation.

“They didn’t live a flashy lifestyle but spent most of their money providing for the family,” he says fondly of his parents.

Growing up with his sister who is now a medical doctor, Makhubela says his earliest money lessons came from his parents – his father, the breadwinner worked as teacher and principal while his mother, also a teacher, ran a small business on the side.