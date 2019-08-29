Dr Manas Bapela: Invest in yourself to create value

Bapela says he learnt from an early age that investing in yourself is key to a prosperous life.

He recalls how his father would send groceries home every month, which after a while grew into “quite a stockpile”. “My parents decided to open a small tuck shop that mom managed,” he says fondly.

This sparked his entrepreneurial spirit: In primary school he sold snacks to his classmates and in high school he used his talent with a sewing machine to tailor clothes and make extra money.

“This gave me a sense of responsibility and discipline as I used the money I made to sustain my life through high school. My parents did not have to worry about giving me pocket money,” he explains.

He says growing up “in a village in the middle of nowhere” had other challenges, such as access to opportunities. The only professionals Bapela was exposed to were teachers, nurses and medical doctors.

“I had a real talent for mathematics,” he says, which his Grade 4 teacher recognised and nurtured, “creating the expectation for me to be a leader for my peers and do better. So my dream growing up was to become a medical doctor,” Bapela remembers.

His real first big disappointment came when the bursary to study medicine at the Medical University of Southern Africa (now University of Limpopo) did not come through and his parents could not afford to pay the fees.

His parents and mentors encouraged him to pursue a career in teaching and although it was not what he initially wanted to do, he says he embraced the hand he was dealt and a breakthrough did come.

While his lecturers at Ndebele College were assisting him get another bursary, he stumbled across a programme that gave students the opportunity to study in America and got admitted at Kenyon College, a private university college in the state of Ohio.

“What this taught me is that disappointments are not the end of the road. Yes, they are painful experiences, but they also shape you and help you grow.”

At Kenyon he studied towards a junior degree in mathematics, a four-year programme infused with honours. To supplement his student stipend, he worked as a tutor and that money he invested in himself for him to attend summer school at Ohio State University in Columbus.