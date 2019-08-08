Financial empowerment starts with the basics

With over half of South African households headed by women according to official stats, financial experts say women must take more control of their own financial wellbeing and planning to secure their futures.

And changing the culture of not speaking about money is the first step in empowering you to take that control, says Lindiwe Miyambu, group executive of human capital at African Bank.

“There are several unique financial risks women face that men don’t, such as income disparities, living longer, a higher chance of being a single parent and not being as aggressive when it comes to investing,” explains Gugu Sidaki, director and wealth manager at Wealth Creed.

A global study by Prudential shows that only 14% of women are confident they will meet their financial goals, while just 20% feel that they are prepared to make smart money moves. Miyambu says that percentage may be even lower in South Africa.

Sidaki says that gaining confidence in financial decision making all starts with the basics of financial literacy.

“The first step is finding out where exactly your money is going all the way to the last cent. You can do this through a budget and going through your monthly statement to assess your spending habits.” Sidaki says.

Once a budget is worked out and you have a clear picture of how you spend your money, you can then prepare your short-, medium- and long-term goals.

Your short-term savings goal should essentially be to build up an emergency fund. You can do this by keeping cash in a 32-day account or money account, medium-term savings are normally three to five years and usually involves low- to medium-risk investments, while your long-term focus would ideally be on retirement planning by investing in more growth assets, Sidaki says.